Rugby League's 13th Immortal Norm Provan has passed away overnight.

Aged 88, Provan was born at Urana in 1932 and would rise to prominence during his rugby league career as one of the best second-rowers of the 20th century, and one of the best the game has ever seen.

A St George Dragons legend, Provan was part of the most successful team in the history of the game. The Dragons would ultimately win 11 premierships during their tenure, with Provan playing in ten of them between 1956 and 1966.

Provan was also captain-coach of the team between 1962 and 1965, when he finally hung up the boots at the end of a career which spanned a staggering 256 games for the famous Red V.

He also made 19 appearances for New South Wales, and 14 for Australia during his career, with his Kangaroos' Tests coming between 1954 and 1960.

Provan would then coach the Dragons again in 1968, before coaching the Parramatta Eels in 1975 and the Cronulla Sharks over a two-year period between 1978 and 1979.

He has also been a life member of the St George Dragons since 1963.

The man they knew as "Sticks" may be most well-known for the famous photograph which became the NRL premiership trophy, named in his honour.

The Provan-Summons trophy against the Western Suburbs Magpies saw Provan embrace opposition player Arthur Summons post game, the pair covered in mud after the game was played in a torrential downpour.

Provan has been in the Australian Rugby League Hall of Fame since 2004, and was named in the list of the 100 Greatest Players in 2008, celebrating a centenary since the first NSWRL season. He was also named in the team of the century.

"Norm Provan remains an iconic and crucial part of the St George's rich history," St George Dragons chairman and St George Illawarra board member Craig Young said.

"Norm was instrumental in St George's great run of 11 premierships, a feat we will never see occur again.

"Everyone involved with St George District and the St George Illawarra Dragons wish to send their condolences to Norm's family."