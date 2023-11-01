The NRL have confirmed Adam Gee will referee Australia and New Zealand for the second week in a row as the teams cross the Tasman for the Pacific Cup final.

Gee's appointment to the Cup final at the end of a three-week tri-series will be backed up by Ashley Klein in the bunker.

It was thought that Klein, who has previously been seen as the best referee in the sport having officiated the last two State of Origin series, the 2022 grand final and the 2022 Rugby League World Cup final, may have instead travelled to Port Moresby to officiate the Pacific Bowl final between Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

That game has instead been handed to Grant Atkins, who will be backed up in the bunker by Gerard Sutton.

Gee's finish to the year in the Cup final comes after he leapfrogged Klein in the finals series to control a grand final following a pair of inexcusable mistakes made by Klein during a semi-final between the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters in the Victorian capital city.

Klein was then dropped for the preliminary finals from an on-field role, but retained in the bunker, before occupying the same spot in the grand final.

Here are all the appointments for the two games this weekend.

Pacific Cup final: Australia Kangaroos vs New Zealand Kiwis

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judge: Peter Gough

» Pacific Cup final team lists

Pacific Bowl final: Fiji Bati vs Papua New Guinea Kumuls

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Todd Smith and Liam Kennedy

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Todd Smith

Standby touch judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

» Pacific Bowl final team lists