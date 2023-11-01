Fiji and Papua New Guinea have confirmed their teams for the Pacific Bowl final after a tri-series which saw the two sides dominate.
Fiji will take momentum into the final after belting the tri-series hosts by 43 points to 16 last weekend, however, the match was a dead rubber.
It came after both the Bati and Kumuls had defeated the Cook Islands over the opening two weeks of the Pacific Bowl tri-series tournament.
Here are the confirmed teams for the final.
Fiji Bati vs Papua New Guinea Kumuls
When: Sunday, November 5, 4pm (AEDT), 3pm (local)
Where: Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
Fiji Bati
1. Jahream Bula
2. Maika Sivo
3. Sunia Turuva
4. Waqa Blake
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Kurt Donoghoe
7. Brandon Wakeham
8. Tui Kamikamica
9. Penioni Tagituimua
10. King Vuniyayawa
12. Apisalome Saukuru
13. Taane Milne
15. Caleb Navale
Interchange
11. Kitione Kautoga
16. Gordon Whippy
17. Watasoni Waqanisaravi
21. Pio Seci
Reserves
14. Noah Nailagoliva
18. Jason Qareqare
20. Sirilo Lovokuro
Papua New Guinea Kumuls
1. Alex Johnston
2. Robert Derby
3. Zac Laybutt
4. Rodrick Tai
5. Nene Macdonald
6. Kyle Laybutt
7. Lachlan Lam
8. Epel Kapinias
9. Edwin Ipape
10. Valentine Richard
11. Rhyse Martin
12. Dan Russell
13. Jack de Belin
Interchange
14. Judah Rimbu
15. Liam Horne
16. Junior Rop
17. Nixon Putt
Reserves
18. Jacob Alick
19. Wellington Albert
20. Keven Appo
21. Benji Kott
Referee: Grant Atkins