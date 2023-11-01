Fiji and Papua New Guinea have confirmed their teams for the Pacific Bowl final after a tri-series which saw the two sides dominate.

Fiji will take momentum into the final after belting the tri-series hosts by 43 points to 16 last weekend, however, the match was a dead rubber.

It came after both the Bati and Kumuls had defeated the Cook Islands over the opening two weeks of the Pacific Bowl tri-series tournament.

Here are the confirmed teams for the final.

Fiji Bati vs Papua New Guinea Kumuls

When: Sunday, November 5, 4pm (AEDT), 3pm (local)

Where: Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Fiji Bati

1. Jahream Bula

2. Maika Sivo

3. Sunia Turuva

4. Waqa Blake

5. Mikaele Ravalawa

6. Kurt Donoghoe

7. Brandon Wakeham

8. Tui Kamikamica

9. Penioni Tagituimua

10. King Vuniyayawa

12. Apisalome Saukuru

13. Taane Milne

15. Caleb Navale

Interchange

11. Kitione Kautoga

16. Gordon Whippy

17. Watasoni Waqanisaravi

21. Pio Seci

Reserves

14. Noah Nailagoliva

18. Jason Qareqare

20. Sirilo Lovokuro

Papua New Guinea Kumuls

1. Alex Johnston

2. Robert Derby

3. Zac Laybutt

4. Rodrick Tai

5. Nene Macdonald

6. Kyle Laybutt

7. Lachlan Lam

8. Epel Kapinias

9. Edwin Ipape

10. Valentine Richard

11. Rhyse Martin

12. Dan Russell

13. Jack de Belin

Interchange

14. Judah Rimbu

15. Liam Horne

16. Junior Rop

17. Nixon Putt

Reserves

18. Jacob Alick

19. Wellington Albert

20. Keven Appo

21. Benji Kott

Referee: Grant Atkins