Australia and New Zealand have locked in their teams for this Saturday's Pacific Cup final to be played in Hamilton.
The game, to be played at FMG Stadium in Waikato, will pit Australia and New Zealand against each other for the second week in a row.
The final was already locked in ahead of the final game of the tri-series, with both the Kangaroos and Kiwis beating Samoa in the opening two weeks of the tri-series.
Australia then beat New Zealand convincingly last Saturday to claim bragging rights ahead of the final.
Here are the team lists for the final.
Australia Kangaroos vs New Zealand Kiwis
When: Saturday, November 4, 3pm (AEDT), 5pm (local)
Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand
Australia
1. James Tedesco
2. Dylan Edwards
3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4. Kotoni Staggs
5. Valentine Holmes
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Payne Haas
9. Ben Hunt
10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
11. Cameron Murray
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Harry Grant
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Patrick Carrigan
17. Reuben Cotter
Reserves
18. Nicho Hynes
19. Thomas Flegler
20. Selwyn Cobbo
21. Jake Trbojevic
New Zealand
1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2. Ronaldo Mulitalo
3. Matthew Timoko
4. Joseph Manu
5. Jamayne Isaako
6. Dylan Brown
7. Jahrome Hughes
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Kieran Foran
10. Moses Leota
11. Isaiah Papali'i
12. Briton Nikora
13. Joseph Tapine
Interchange
14. Fa'amanu Brown
15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
16. Griffin Neame
17. Leo Thompson
Reserves
18. Naufahu Whyte
19. Wiremu Greig
20. Keano Kini
Referee: Adam Gee