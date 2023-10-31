Australia and New Zealand have locked in their teams for this Saturday's Pacific Cup final to be played in Hamilton.

The game, to be played at FMG Stadium in Waikato, will pit Australia and New Zealand against each other for the second week in a row.

The final was already locked in ahead of the final game of the tri-series, with both the Kangaroos and Kiwis beating Samoa in the opening two weeks of the tri-series.

Australia then beat New Zealand convincingly last Saturday to claim bragging rights ahead of the final.

Here are the team lists for the final.

Australia Kangaroos vs New Zealand Kiwis

When: Saturday, November 4, 3pm (AEDT), 5pm (local)

Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand

Australia

1. James Tedesco

2. Dylan Edwards

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

4. Kotoni Staggs

5. Valentine Holmes

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Payne Haas

9. Ben Hunt

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Cameron Murray

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Harry Grant

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Patrick Carrigan

17. Reuben Cotter

Reserves

18. Nicho Hynes

19. Thomas Flegler

20. Selwyn Cobbo

21. Jake Trbojevic

New Zealand

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Ronaldo Mulitalo

3. Matthew Timoko

4. Joseph Manu

5. Jamayne Isaako

6. Dylan Brown

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Kieran Foran

10. Moses Leota

11. Isaiah Papali'i

12. Briton Nikora

13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange

14. Fa'amanu Brown

15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

16. Griffin Neame

17. Leo Thompson

Reserves

18. Naufahu Whyte

19. Wiremu Greig

20. Keano Kini

Referee: Adam Gee