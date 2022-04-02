Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has reportedly shut down the idea that his club could be set to chase Payne Haas.

The Brisbane Broncos prop, who is not currently off-contract until the end of the 2024 season, has been linked with a move to the Sydney Roosters, and now the Canterbury Bulldogs, despite the fact oppositions are not allowed to negotiate with him yet.

The Broncos are reportedly in negotiations with Haas for a contract which would break records, locking him in until at least the end of 2027.

Haas also recently spoke about over his desire to remain at Red Hill, however, rumours of a catch up between Haas and Gould sparked speculation that Canterbury are interested, despite their own strained salary cap position.

Gould also spoke out earlier this week, suggesting Haas isn't worth one million dollars per season, with Channel 7s Michelle Bishop telling SEN Radio that Gould has shut down the idea.

“One quick one on Payne Haas being linked to the Bulldogs,” Bishop said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Gus was spotted with Haas’ manager Tyran Smith and people were putting two and two together.

“But Gus has said, ‘No, no, no, we were just catching up … there’s absolutely nothing in it’.”

Haas has quickly developed into one of the NRL's premier props. The New South Wales State of Origin forward led all run metres for the Broncos on Saturday afternoon in a losing effort against the New Zealand Warriors in what was a disastrous afternoon for Kevin Walters' side.