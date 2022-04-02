Brisbane Broncos half Albert Kelly and forward duo Thomas Flegler and Patrick Carrigan could find themselves all facing a stint on the sideline following a disastrous day for the club against the New Zealand Warriors.

Trailing 16 points to 6 at the break in Redcliffe, the Broncos spent ten minutes of the first half without Thomas Flegler, who was placed in the sin bin for a late tackle.

It came after he was put on report three times - twice in the lead up to the sin bin, and one earlier in the game. He was then placed on report yet again in the second half.

The first of those reports came in just the eighth minute of the game for a "hip drop" tackle from Flegler. The tackle seemed innocuous in real time, however, replays showed he spun New Zealand Warriors hooker Wayde Egan to the ground.

Nonetheless, surprise followed with the referee placing him on report.

Just 13 minutes later, Flegler was on report again for a late tackle on Addin Fonua-Blake. Play didn't stop immediately however, with Fonua-Blake having offloaded the ball to Curran who was stopped by Patrick Carrigan, with Flegler finally bringing the Bronco down with a cannonball tackle, although the hit appeared to be above the knee of Curran.

While commentators were left bemused, Flegler was sin binned over the late shot on Fonua-Blake, rather than the cannonball tackle.

It was followed up by Flegler by a second hip drop tackle with just nine minutes to go in the game, this time on Ben Murdoch-Masila. Flegler was able to stay on the field, however, found himself on report for the fourth time during the day.

Things got worse for the Broncos a short time after the sin bin though, with Albert Kelly being assisted from the field for a seemingly non-contact injury.

Attempting to make a tackle on Addin Fonua-Blake, Kelly was left on the ground in extreme pain over a knee or foot injury.

Albert Kelly off with what appears to be a foot injury, video angles not great. Non-contact pushing off mechanism would usually bring concern for Achilles/calf injury but concern here seems more for foot which is less common. Possible foot fracture after load buildup over time? pic.twitter.com/YEV6r9K6AX — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 2, 2022

The game was stopped almost immediately with Kelly potentially impeding play. Concerns were originally expressed for an achilles or calf injury, however, attention seemed to be shown to his foot following his exit from the ground.

The club later confirmed he had suffered an injury to the forefront of his foot.

Billy Walters was brought off the bench for Kelly, with the star half ruled out for the second half of Brisbane's clash with the Warriors.

Patrick Carrigan was also taken out of the game prior to halftime and emerged on the bench during the second half wearing a knee brace.

Fox League's sideline reporter Corey Parker confirmed Carrigan had injured his MCL, an injury which generally rules players out for around six weeks.

The NRL's match review committee will release their charge sheet for Flegler - and all of the Saturday games - on Sunday morning.

The Warriors would ultimately win the game 20 points to 6.