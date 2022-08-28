The South Sydney Rabbitohs hopes of utilising the new Allianz Stadium both this week and into the future have been dealt a big blow – and they say the Sydney Roosters are to blame.

According to the Sun-Herald, the Rabbitohs had been told that they could train at the new stadium this week ahead of their vital Round 25 clash with the Tri-colours – but just days later that decision was reversed, with the club informed they wouldn’t get to use facilities in the lead-up.

The Sun Herald reports that South Sydney were told the decision was made with a view to preserving the pitch and that the Roosters would be the only team to use facilities.

But it’s since been revealed that the Roosters’ NRLW side will also get to use the pitch, as will the Wallabies and Springboks ahead of their rugby union test on Saturday evening.

The news comes as South Sydney campaign to play at the new-look Moore Park facility after the NSW Government cancelled plans to upgrade the Homebush facilities they currently play out of.

The Rabbitohs had already courted controversy on the matter with an advertisement featuring John Sutton outside the new arena with the slogan ‘home is where the heart is’ on a T-shirt featuring a Rabbit pushing a Rooster aside.

South Sydney have also reached out to NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley with a hope for assistance, but Annesley advised that the league would support the opinion of professionals while also conducting their own safety checks.

“We have complete confidence in the professionals who are responsible for the installation and maintenance of the turf at the stadium. However, in an abundance of caution, we will conduct our usual checks early in the week to ensure everything is in order for the NRL and NRLW games on Friday.”

Friday night’s game between the traditional rivals is even more significant given the finals implications. A win could hand either side fifth place and a home semi-final, while a loss could see either team fall as low as seventh.