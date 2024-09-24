The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein and Grant Atkins will remain on-field as referees for this weekend's preliminary finals.

Despite a continued public push for Adam Gee - who missed the opening weekend of the finals - to be appointed, it has fallen on deaf ears, with Klein and Atkins retaining their on-field places.

They will again be joined by Wyatt Raymond and Chris Butler as the bunker officials for the weekend ahead.

In the NRLW semi-finals, Belinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski have won the race to officiate the semi-finals, and it now appears one of the duo will officiate the grand final next weekend at Homebush.

Here are all the NRL appointments for the weekend ahead.

NRL preliminary finals

Grant AtkinsPhil Henderson and David MunroWyatt RaymondGerard SuttonDrew Oultram

NRLW semi-finals

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks

Ashley KleinMatt Noyen and Chris SuttonChris ButlerTodd SmithLiam Kennedy

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Tori Wilkie

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Daniel Schwass

Standby touch judge: Daniel Schwass

Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Dillan Wells and Ethan Klein

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Luke Saldern

Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern