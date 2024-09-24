The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein and Grant Atkins will remain on-field as referees for this weekend's preliminary finals.
Despite a continued public push for Adam Gee - who missed the opening weekend of the finals - to be appointed, it has fallen on deaf ears, with Klein and Atkins retaining their on-field places.
They will again be joined by Wyatt Raymond and Chris Butler as the bunker officials for the weekend ahead.
In the NRLW semi-finals, Belinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski have won the race to officiate the semi-finals, and it now appears one of the duo will officiate the grand final next weekend at Homebush.
Here are all the NRL appointments for the weekend ahead.
NRL preliminary finals
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and David Munro
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Gerard Sutton
Standby touch judge: Drew Oultram
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy
NRLW semi-finals
Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Tori Wilkie
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Daniel Schwass
Standby touch judge: Daniel Schwass
Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Dillan Wells and Ethan Klein
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Luke Saldern
Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern