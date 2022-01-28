New Cronulla Sharks signing Nicho Hynes has revealed six clubs were chasing his signature at one point before he finally agreed to link up with the men from the Shire.

Hynes was one of the breakout stars of the 2021 season, replacing Ryan Papenhuyzen at fullback when the incumbent Melbourne number one was forced to spend months on the sideline after a nasty concussion.

Around that, Hynes proved his worth off the bench.

With the ability to play at fullback or in the halves, he became a prized signature, with Hynes admitting to Fox Sports that he had six separate clubs chasing him and met with three of them before eventually setting on the Sharks.

Hynes has since signed a lucrative three-year deal through to the end of 2024, while Storm teammate Dale Finucane has also shifted north.

“There was a lot more (interest) than I had ever dreamt of. There were a few (clubs)... I don’t want to sound arrogant," Hynes said.

“I ended up meeting with the Sharks, Broncos, Warriors, there was almost a meeting with the Dragons, the Raiders called as well, and the Cowboys.”

Not bad for a guy that was seriously considering turning to his back-up plan a few years ago.

“Come to negotiations time I was like ‘far out, this is happening’,” he added.

“I’m used to Queensland Cup or reserve grade teams wanting to sign me. Now I’ve got a handful of NRL teams. It was just unbelievable.

“I’m very grateful, I definitely won’t take that stuff for granted because it’s something I’ve been wanting for so long.”

The star fullback will take to the halves in 2022, with William Kennedy already having the number one jersey locked up.

Who partners Hynes is still up for debate, with Braydon Trindall and Matt Moylan seeming the two most likely candidates.

Hynes also confirmed the Storm wanted to keep him, however, he said the desire to start, and Craig Fitziggon as coach, drew him away from Melbourne.

“There was just something about Fitzy that I was drawn to,” Hynes told the publication.

“Obviously Melbourne wanted to keep me as well and I had long chats with (football manager) Frank (Ponissi) and (coach) Craig (Bellamy), I was always honest with them from the start.

“I just wanted to make sure I showed how much I respect them and I wanted to give them the last say as well.

“But it just got to a time where they knew they wouldn’t be able to keep me because I wanted to start (in a team) and I just don’t think they could have matched the money.

“But the money isn’t important to me, it was more about getting the opportunity to start every week and make a name for myself in the NRL.

“Fitzy, the way he spoke about culture and being a defensive club, his values that he wanted to bring to the club, it was sort of similar to ‘Bellza’ and Frank and how they go about their business.