Newcastle have announced that prop Josh King has signed a new deal with the Knights, extending his stay with the club for the 2021 season.

King played seven matches for the Knights in 2020, scoring his first senior try for the club in Round 17 against Cronulla.

The 25-year-old expressed his excitement to sign-on with the Knights for next season.

“I am passionate about the region and the Club so I am over the moon to be staying on for another year” King said.

“2020 was an important year in that I was able to earn my spot the hard way. I was really pleased to be able to play seven games and will be pushing hard to play more next season.

“I’ve been working hard since the end of the season and cannot wait to get back into pre-season training. I know I have a lot to offer and I thank Adam and everyone at the club for backing me to reach my full potential.”

Newcastle head coach Adam O’Brien said King was very worthy of a new deal following a promising season with the Knights.

“Kingy’s work ethic and commitment to being the best he possibly can be is a testament to the person he is and means that he will get everything he deserves in football and in life,” O’Brien said.

“He is a great clubman with strong ties to his community. He’s as genuine as they come and he is deeply committed to doing his bit for the team and doing it to the very best of his ability.”

King has played 60 games for the Knights since making his debut in 2016.