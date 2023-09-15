The New Zealand Warriors will front up for one of the biggest days in club history when they host a home semi-final against the red-hot Newcastle Knights at a jam-packed Go Media Stadium.

The Auckland venue - which will hold more than 25,000 fans for the Warriors' home finals clash which is their first in years - sold out in just half an hour.

This is Zero Tackle's complete guide to the match, including how to watch it on TV or tune in through a live stream. Kick-off in the clash is set down for the non-typical finals time of 4:05pm (AEST), which is to allow a kick-off at a reasonable hour in New Zealand, with the local time start set for 6:05pm (NZST) on Saturday, September 16.

The road to the semi-finals

After finishing in fourth spot on the ladder at the end of the regular season, the Warriors, playing without Dally M Medal candidate Shaun Johnson were hammered by the Penrith Panthers last weekend in a qualifying final, forcing them to go again this weekend.

The Knights, on the other hand, hosted their own elimination final in front of a sell out crowd in the Hunter, with Kalyn Ponga leading the side to a narrow extra time win over the Canberra Raiders.

The winner of this game faces a difficult task next week with an away preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos for a spot in the 2023 NRL Grand Final.

How to watch the New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights on TV

The game, as with all finals games, will be broadcast by both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

The coverage on Channel 9 is on free to air TV and is available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

In some markets, you may need to tune into secondary channel 9 Gem to access the game. We recommend checking your local electronic guides.

If you would prefer to watch on Foxtel, then the game will be shown live on Fox League, which can be found at Channel 502 provided you have an active subscription with the sports package.

Coverage commences at 3pm (AEST) on both networks.

How to live stream the New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights online

Both channels will also have a live stream of the game online.

Channel 9's coverage will be available at 9Now, which is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address.

Foxtel will live stream their coverage through Kayo Sports, or, for those already with a TV subscription, the Foxtel App is included in most subscriptions.

Key game information: New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights, NRL semi-final

Kick-off: 4:05pm, Saturday, September 16

Venue: Go Media Stadium, Auckland

TV: Fox Sports, Channel 9

Online: Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, 9 Now

Betting: Warriors $1.53, Knights $2.55

Referee: Adam Gee

Overall record: Played 48, Warriors 24, Knights 23, Drawn 1

Record in finals: Never played

Team lists

New Zealand Warriors

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris

Interchange: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran

Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Taine Tuaupiki

Newcastle Knights

1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Adam Clune 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Dylan Lucas 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker 18. Brodie Jones

Reserves: 19. Enari Tuala 20. Fa'amanu Brown