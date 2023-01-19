The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed that Tohu Harris will once again lead the team around the park this season.

Harris first inherited the 'c' next to his name when Roger Tuivasa-Sheck departed the club effective immediately midway through 2021, however the former Melbourne forward tore his ACL in Tuivasa-Sheck's final match.

A veteran of 197 NRL games, Harris picked up a premiership ring in Melbourne before moving to the Warriors for the 2018 season, developing into an outstanding leader at the club during his time.

The club's chief executive, Cameron George, believes Tohu will be a massive factor in the Warriors' future successes.

“Tohu has been a tremendous leader for us in every aspect of the role both on the field and

off it,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“He has made a fantastic impact behind the scenes in driving our connection to our home in New Zealand while always maintaining the highest standards in all he does as a professional athlete. He's a wonderful asset for the One New Zealand Warriors.”

Rookie head coach Andrew Webster echoed his CEO's sentiments.

“I've always had great admiration and respect for Tohu watching him from the outside,” said Webster.

“Now I have the pleasure and privilege of working with him. It has more than reinforced his

standing as one of the best players in the game. He brings so much to our club and to our

team and I'm excited for what lies ahead with Tohu as our captain.”

While he acknowledged the troubling times the club has undergone through COVID, Harris can see how much of an impact returning home will have on the side.

“I'm honoured to be able to lead the club again in what is such an important season for us,”

said Harris.

“We had a challenging time being away from home for three years but it's been exciting for

us being back home in familiar surroundings at last. We can't wait to play in front of fans

around the country and reconnect with them.”

Harris has the opportunity to chalk up two massive individual milestones in 2023.

Provided the lock forward doesn't miss any time through injury or suspension, Tohu will run out for his 200th NRL game in Round 3 against the Cowboys, and then play his 100th match for the Warriors in Round 23 against the Titans.

Harris will lead the club out for their Round 1 clash against the Newcastle Knights at Wellington in just six weeks time.