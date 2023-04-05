The New Zealand Kiwis have announced the reappointment of Michael Maguire as head coach of the international side through to the 2025 World Cup.

Hoping New Zealand can emerge victorious from the 2025 World Cup with the trophy, Michael Maguire and Ricky Henry will lead the Kiwis' and Kiwi Ferns' sides respectively.

"Overall, there were many positives to take away from both campaigns," NZRL CEO Greg Peters said in an official media release from NZRL.

"However, we recognise where NZRL has to provide further support to put us in the best position to be victorious in 2025."

"Since Michael came on board, NZRL and the Kiwi playing group have made significant strides since their last World Cup appearance."

"No doubt the semi-final heartbreak still stings, but the growth the squad has experienced under Michael gives the board confidence he is the coach to lead the Kiwis to victory in 2025."

"The board has the same confidence in Ricky."

Unfortunately in the Men's RLWC, New Zealand bowed out in the semi-finals at the previous World Cup losing 16-14 to Australia.

Finishing top of their group against Lebanon, Ireland and Jamaica, they would defeat Fiji in the quarter-finals.

In the Women's RLWC, the Kiwi Ferns would go one better than their male counterparts making the final.

Despite making the final against Australia, they were no match for the Aussies losing by 50 points.