The New Zealand Rugby League have confirmed their end of season award winners, with Jahrome Hughes, James Fisher-Harris and Isaiah Papali'i all receiving accolades from the national body.

The awards were created to give awards purely for New Zealand eligible players. Despite there being no international football this year, the awards were still presented.

Jahrome Hughes was voted New Zealand player of the year by national team coach Michael Maguire and his staff, while Isaiah Papali'i was awarded the young Kiwi of the year award. James Fisher-Harris took home the inaugural NZRL people's choice award, voted on by fans.

Hughes had a remarkable season, helping to guide the Melbourne Storm to the preliminary finals. Maguire said the choice was far from an easy one though.

JAHROME HUGHES

Fullback Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Tries 0.8

Try Assists 3.1

Tackle Breaks

“Kiwi boys across the competition have led their teams to new heights in 2021; the likes of Fisher-Harris, Brandon Smith, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, and Joey Manu were all standouts for their clubs. However, Jahrome’s growth into a leader at the Storm saw him deserving of this year’s accolade," Maguire said.

“Jahrome’s consistency in the spine was evident; he led his team to a record win streak and saw them through to the semi-final. His improvement over the last couple of years has been exceptional, and his game management and kicking game reached a new level in 2021."

The people's choice of the year award was a tight race between Fisher-Harris, Hughes and Brandon Smith, according to an official NZRL release.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS

Lock Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 1.4

Offloads 0.1

Tries 0

Try Assists

“I know how competitive these awards are, so there’s no surprise it was a tight race to the finish. James is extremely deserving of this; he had an exceptional season, he’s the best prop in the game and an asset to our Kiwis squad," Maguire said.

Papali'i meanwhile was the obvious choice for young player of the year.

ISAIAH PAPALI'I

Lock Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 1.2

Offloads 0.3

Tries 0.1

Try Assists

He enjoyed a breakout year with the Parramatta Eels which ultimately saw him named in the back-row to the Dally M team of the year.

“From the first time I had Isaiah in the Kiwis squad, to now, he’s grown into one of the game’s most dangerous back-rowers," Maguire said.

“His performance this year stood out; he really stepped up at Paramatta, and he’s well-deserving of the accolades he’s received in 2021.”