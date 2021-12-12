The International Rugby League Rankings for men have been updated, with the Kangaroos falling to fourth spot ahead of the World Cup later this year in England.

Austrlaia's last game came in October of 2019 against Tonga in what was a shock loss, with the COVID pandemic and a tightened NRL calendar being to blame for their lack of rugby league since then.

New Zealand have ascended up the table to top spot, with the RLIF confirming the calculations are made based on matches played during the last four years.

The rankings also see England in second spot, and Tonga in third. Behind Australia sit Papua New Guinea, Fiji and France, with Samoa, Serbia and Greece rounding out the top ten.

Serbia are the only top ten nation to miss out on the World Cup in 2022 following Greece and Jamaica's famous qualifications for the tournament.

IRL chairman Tony Grant admitted the rankings were skewed by the lack of football, but hoped this could be corrected in the lead up to the World Cup.

“On the one hand it is good to have enough fixtures played in 2021 to run the world rankings, on the other hand, there is some volatility in some of the placings due to the skewed nature of who was able to play fixtures and who wasn’t,” Grant said.

“The over-riding principle of any sport’s ranking system is to see endeavours on the field reflected on the ladder and that is certainly evident here.

“We all hope and expect that during 2022 and into the World Cup, we will see a significantly greater number of international matches played, and this will, in turn, be reflected back in the world rankings.

“Finally, I would like to congratulate all those nations who were able to play games and thank them for their efforts.”

Full international rugby league world rankings

1. New Zealand

2. England

3. Tonga

4. Australia

5. Papua New Guinea

6. Fiji

7. France

8. Samoa

9. Serbia

10. Greece

11. Scotland

12. Ireland

13. Lebanon

14. Netherlands

15. Malta

16. Italy

17. Czech Republic

18. Jamaica

19. Turkey

20. Norway

21. Poland

22. Cook Islands

23. Wales

24. USA

25. Ukraine

26. Philippines

27. Nigeria

28. Spain

29. Germany

30. Hungary

31. Ghana

32. Sweden

33. Morocco

34. Cameroon

35. Russia

36. Canada

37. Solomon Islands

38. South Africa

39. Bulgaria

40. Vanuatu

41. Belgium

42. Brazil

43. Chile

44. Bosnia an Herzegovina

45. Colombia

46. Denmark

47. Latvia