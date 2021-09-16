SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 21: Blues coach Brad Fittler talks to players during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session at Coogee Oval on June 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Fresh off announcing Paul McGregor as the new assistant coach for the 2022 State of Origin series, the New South Wales Rugby League board are reportedly set to lock up Brad Fittler.

Fittler, who has coached New South Wales to three of the last four series alongside a team of assistants including the now-departed Craig Fitzgibbon, Greg Alexander and Danny Buderus, is set to be formerly offered a contract extension.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: Danny Buderus of the Knights waits for the kick off during the round 25 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Newcastle Knights at Suncorp Stadium on August 30, 2013 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

He is already on contract for 2022, having led a record scoreline across the first two games of this year's series.

Speculation had been ramping up about Fittler making a return to clubland, and while that hasn't been ruled out in the future, Daily Telegraph reporter Dean Ritchie told Fox Sports that while the extension is yet to be offered, it will be.

"No extension was formally offered today, but take it as read. Freddy (Brad Fittler) has done such a great job, he has won three out of the last four, his percentage record is very very high, rest assured that Fittler in due course will be offered that extension," Ritchie said.

"He could coach the Blues for another one, two, three years. Who knows.

"Depending on whether Freddy does have an eye on getting back into the NRL."

Fittler has previously been linked with the Parramatta Eels, although that speculation has since died down following Brad Arthur being able to guide his team to a confidence-restoring win over the Melbourne Storm in Round 24, and then an elimination final victory over the Newcastle Knights.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 18: Eels coach Brad Arthur speaks at the post match media conference at the end of the round 10 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Parramatta Eels at 1300SMILES Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

They will take on the Penrith Panthers this weekend, with pressure still on the club after bouncing out in the semi-finals two years in a row.

There will be other coaches under pressure early in 2022 though, including Ricky Stuart, Anthony Griffin and Michael Maguire, provided he isn't let go of earlier than that following the completion of an internal review at the club.

 