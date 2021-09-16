Fresh off announcing Paul McGregor as the new assistant coach for the 2022 State of Origin series, the New South Wales Rugby League board are reportedly set to lock up Brad Fittler.

Fittler, who has coached New South Wales to three of the last four series alongside a team of assistants including the now-departed Craig Fitzgibbon, Greg Alexander and Danny Buderus, is set to be formerly offered a contract extension.

He is already on contract for 2022, having led a record scoreline across the first two games of this year's series.

Speculation had been ramping up about Fittler making a return to clubland, and while that hasn't been ruled out in the future, Daily Telegraph reporter Dean Ritchie told Fox Sports that while the extension is yet to be offered, it will be.

"No extension was formally offered today, but take it as read. Freddy (Brad Fittler) has done such a great job, he has won three out of the last four, his percentage record is very very high, rest assured that Fittler in due course will be offered that extension," Ritchie said.

"He could coach the Blues for another one, two, three years. Who knows.

"Depending on whether Freddy does have an eye on getting back into the NRL."

Fittler has previously been linked with the Parramatta Eels, although that speculation has since died down following Brad Arthur being able to guide his team to a confidence-restoring win over the Melbourne Storm in Round 24, and then an elimination final victory over the Newcastle Knights.

They will take on the Penrith Panthers this weekend, with pressure still on the club after bouncing out in the semi-finals two years in a row.

There will be other coaches under pressure early in 2022 though, including Ricky Stuart, Anthony Griffin and Michael Maguire, provided he isn't let go of earlier than that following the completion of an internal review at the club.