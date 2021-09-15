West Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis has stated that the internal review into all facets of his club's sustained underperformance is set to continue with an end date not yet in sight.

This latest update comes in the wake of Hagipantelis' previous statements that he had hoped some form of results or offerings would be made evident this week.

Still, with a decision on whether to end the tenure of premiership winning coach Michael Maguire not yet made, the accredited personal injury specialist stated more time was required to make a measured call.

“The review continues, the club is just going to take as much time as it needs to finalize the process.” Hagipantelis told SEN 1170 on Wednesday morning.

“As I said last week, it’s no different to the review that was undertaken last year. I appreciate the amount of media and community interest.

“The club is a big brand, it’s enormously popular with 400,000 people that identify themselves as fans of the club so we have an enormous obligation to undertake such a review and to make sure the club looks very closely at itself. (no closed quote)

“The club will just simply take as much time as it needs to get through the process.”

Although Maguire is still the incumbent steward at Concord Oval, speculation has been rife that the merged club have set their sights on Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo to succeed him.

Should this plan come to eventuate, Ciraldo will become the fifth name to coach Wests since they last made the finals in 2011.