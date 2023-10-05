The Dolphins have confirmed that Newcastle Knights youngster Oryn Keeley will join the club on a three-year contract beginning in 2024.

The 20-year-old will join from the Newcastle Knights effective immediately and will immediately move into the club's Top 30 list.

Born in Gosford and after playing his junior career with the Northern Lakes Warriors before joining the Knights, Keeley made his NRL debut for the Knights last year and would manage to feature in a single first-grade game in 2023 against the Dragons in Round 27.

Despite only playing in 19 minutes, Keeley managed 36 running metres, one offload and seven tackles (100 per cent tackle efficiency).

One of the top young talents from New South Wales, he has been regarded as a future superstar of the game, having represented New South Wales at the Under 16s (captaining the side) and Under 19s level.

He also won the 2019 Harold Matthews Cup with the Knights and was the 2022 Under 19s Men's State of Origin Player of the Series,

However, his progress was delayed by a neck fracture followed by knee surgery.