Dragons lock Jack de Belin is set to face court on April 12 following a hung jury in his rape trial at a Wollongong court this week, per Fox Sports.

de Belin and Callan Sinclair have both been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in December 2018, with the pair denying the charges.

After much deliberation, the jury was unable to reach a verdict and the case has now been moved to Sydney.

de Belin was facing a lengthy wait until August for a retrial before the case was moved to Sydney, fast-tracking the proceedings.

Newly appointed St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin told Fox Sports de Belin still stands a strong chance to line up in the Red V.

“He hasn’t played for two years, the advantage is he’s trained very hard, and has done a lot of opposed sessions,” Griffin told foxsports.com.au.

“Nothing replaces a game. He’s injury free and he’s as fit as he can be without playing.

The NRL confirmed this week that de Belin would remain stood down until a verdict was reached.

“The no-fault stand down rule is not about forming a view on the guilt or innocence of an individual, it is about protecting the values and reputation of the game while a serious criminal process is underway,” said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

“Mr de Belin will remain subject to the no-fault stand down rule until his criminal proceedings have been determined by the court.”