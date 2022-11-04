Parramatta Eels star halfback Mitchell Moses may have more than a two-club race to enter to when he returns from England at the end of the Rugby League World Cup, with new reports suggesting the Canterbury Bulldogs are about to put their hat into the ring for the star.

Moses has a player option in his favour for the 2024 season at the Parramatta Eels, however, that means he can negotiate and sign with rival clubs alongside any player off-contract at the end end of the 2023 season.

All previous reports have suggested the Eels are the favourites to keep Moses, and wanted to complete deals for both he and star halves partner Dylan Brown before November 1.

Neither of those deals were able to be made though, with the Eels on-field until the NRL grand final, and both players now away at the Rugby League World Cup, with Moses playing for Lebanon and Brown for New Zealand.

That has left the star duo as sitting ducks for rival clubs, with the Dolphins reportedly set to throw money at Brown.

Moses, on the other hand, could command seven figures on his next deal. It's a fact the Eels are well aware of, and yet, they have been unable to sign him yet, with the Wests Tigers also interested.

According to Fox Sports, the Bulldogs have identified Moses as the number seven who can help the club continue to elevate from their spot at the bottom of the table.

2022 saw some positive signs for the Bulldogs after an off-season recruitment run and the arrival of Phil Gould, but not nearly enough, leading to Trent Barrett departing mid-season and Cameron Ciraldo ultimately signing for his first head coaches job after years in the ranks at the Penrith Panthers under Ivan Cleary, where he was widely regarded as the best assistant in the game.

It's unclear what Moses' preference is when it comes to his club for 2024, or what Canterbury's position is on the salary cap is given they have already made a bundle of signings both last year, and moving into 2023 with Reed Mahoney and Viliame Kikau to make the switch to Belmore.

Moses would likely partner Matt Burton in a star halves combination if he made the switch to Belmore though, although Burton himself is yet to re-sign with the club, given he also has a player option for 2024 and could command up to seven figures.

It's understood Stephen Crichton is another player on the radar, with Gould and Ciraldo working on overhauling the Bulldogs' roster.