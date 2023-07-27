After becoming a free agent due to the sacking of Justin Holbrook, a new club has entered the race to sign Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

Despite the Queensland and Kangaroo forward being likely to remain on the Gold Coast, the 23-year-old is being hunted by several NRL clubs as they look to improve their forward stocks.

While Fa'asuamaleaui hasn't spoken publically about his desire to leave the club, News Corp reports that his manager has confirmed he is free to negotiate.

Now, his former club, the Melbourne Storm, have entered the fray for his signature.

According to Fox Sports, multiple of his "ex-Melbourne Storm teammates have been trying to drop the weights on about a return back to the Purple Reign".

Fa'asuamaleaui made his NRL debut with the Melbourne Storm in Round 16 of the 2019 season and would play a further 26 games at the club until leaving them for the Titans in 2021.

During his stint at Melbourne, he won the Melbourne Storm Rookie of the Year award in 2020 and was a member of the winning Grand Final team the same year- entering the game off the interchange bench.

Fa'asuamaleaui's current deal is until the end of 2024, with an option through to 2026, and he is unlikely to leave the club despite the clause, especially as he is currently playing with his brother Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui.

The club captain, who has already played more than 50 games, has long been rated as one of the best young forwards in the game, having previously represented Queensland under-18 and under-20 in the same year as a 17-year-old and has shown it at NRL level, earning his State of Origin spot.

The star's management has confirmed to the News Corp that they won't rush into a decision given the clause in the contract and the circumstances surrounding the struggling Titans, who can ill-afford distractions.

Embed from Getty Images