Star Kiwis forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona has copped a charge for a Careless High Tackle from Saturday night's game against the Kangaroos.

The match review committee cited the Melbourne Storm prop for a grade one Carless High Tackle against Australia captain James Tedesco.

Luckily, he will not miss any game time and will be free to play in the Pacific Championships final this week against Australia.

However, he faces a fine of seven per cent of his match fees with an early guilty plea or ten per cent of his match fees if he unsuccessfully contests the charge at the judiciary.

In other judiciary news from the end-of-year Tests, Jillaroos centre Jessica Sergis was charged by the match review committee too. Following their historic loss to the Ferns, Sergis was charged with a Grade One Careless High Tackle on Apii Nicholls.

The Sydney Roosters NRLW star faces a warning if she takes an early guilty plea but could face a one-match if she decides to contest the charge and is unsuccessful.

Sergis has been in the news as of late after reports emerged that she faces the prospect of losing a body part if she decides to prolong her career.

“We have to get in there and clean it out or chop the top off,” Sergis said, per News Corp.

“My toes are ugly anyway. A toe is a toe.”

