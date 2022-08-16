Cameron Munster has moved himself back to the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after 22 rounds with a perfect performance against the Penrith Panthers on Thursday evening.

James Tedesco couldn't register a single point as teammates stood up to deliver the Roosters a win in his 200th NRL game, and it has ultimately cost him top spot in the MVP race - for now.

The race is a close one between the two stars with just three weeks to play.

A handful of other players can still win the award for this season, with Joseph Tapine's absence hurting his chances of being the first forward to win the award at the end of the season.

He sits third, but still within 20 votes, while Ben Hunt, Nicho Hynes and Dylan Edwards are the other players still in with a mathematical chance of winning this year's award, with a maximum of 60 votes left to claim.

In terms of top ten running, Payne Haas was the only player who sneaks in this week on the back of recording ten votes in Brisbane's victory over the Newcastle Knights.

Here are all the Round 22 votes.

Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm

The Penrith Panthers have been as close to unbeatable as you can get, however, they were finally upended on Thursday by the Storm, with injuries and suspensions catching up with them. It was an excellent return to form for the Storm though as they held the Panthers to nil for the first time in seven years. Cameron Munster was the pick of the bunch in a complete team effort.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster 4 Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant Nelson Asofa-Solomona 3 Nelson Asofa-Solomona Nelson Asofa-Solomona Justin Olam Harry Grant 2 Brandon Smith Justin Olam Nelson Asofa-Solomona Brandon Smith 1 Justin Olam Brandon Smith Brandon Smith Justin Olam

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

The Warriors' return to Auckland has brought with it some improved performances, and now two from three victories. Running up 40 on the Bulldogs was a positive note for the club, as Reece Walsh and Tohu Harris led the way in a blistering performance that will have Canterbury scrambling to turn it around and stay out of the bottom four over the final three weeks of the season.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Tohu Harris Reece Walsh Tohu Harris Tohu Harris 4 Reece Walsh Tohu Harris Reece Walsh Reece Walsh 3 Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson 2 Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake 1 Josh Curran Josh Curran Josh Curran Josh Curran

Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The second team to be held to nil this weekend were the Eels. Their inconsistency continues to stagger, with Brad Arthur simply unable to get his team playing strong football on a week-to-week basis. The Rabbitohs have really found their groove though and were superb in the 26-0 win, with Latrell Mitchell and Cameron Murray leading the way.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Cameron Murray Cameron Murray Cameron Murray Latrell Mitchell 4 Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Cameron Murray 3 Damien Cook Damien Cook Damien Cook Cody Walker 2 Jai Arrow Cody Walker Cody Walker Damien Cook 1 Cody Walker Tevita Tatola Jai Arrow Jai Arrow

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys

At full strength, the Roosters have to be a smokey to cause some chaos in September, even from the bottom half of the top eight. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Matt Lodge made all the difference in the middle third as they beat the second-placed Cowboys, while Sam Verrills played one of the best games of his career.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Sam Verrills Jared Waerea-Hargreaves Victor Radley Sam Verrills 4 Victor Radley Matthew Lodge Sam Verrills Victor Radley 3 Matthew Lodge Sam Verrills Jared Waerea-Hargreaves Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 2 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves Joseph Suaalii Matthew Lodge Matthew Lodge 1 Joseph Suaalii Victor Radley Joseph Suaalii Joseph Suaalii

Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks

The Tigers were simply no match for the Sharks in Tamworth on Saturday evening, with the black, white and blue drawing level on the ladder with the Cowboys and now pushing for a home final in Week 1. Nicho Hynes was simply phenomenal in leading them through the contest.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Blayke Brailey Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes 4 Nicho Hynes Royce Hunt Royce Hunt Blayke Brailey 3 Royce Hunt Blayke Brailey Briton Nikora Royce Hunt 2 Briton Nikora Briton Nikora Kade Dykes Jesse Ramien 1 Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Briton Nikora

Brisbane Broncos vs Newcastle Knights

The Broncos were not anywhere near their best on Saturday, but it was still more than enough to get the job done against a poor Newcastle Knights outfit. Te Maire Martin was the star of the show at fullback in a unanimous man of the match performance.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Te Maire Martin Te Maire Martin Te Maire Martin Te Maire Martin 4 Selwyn Cobbo Corey Oates Corey Oates Selwyn Cobbo 3 Corey Oates Selwyn Cobbo Payne Haas Payne Haas 2 Payne Haas Payne Haas Ezra Mam Corey Oates 1 Ezra Mam Ezra Mam Selwyn Cobbo Ezra Mam

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The Raiders and Dragons had another finish in controversial circumstances, this time favouring the Green Machine who came away with the two points. Talatau Amone was among the best players on field despite playing for the losing side, while Xavier Savage was the best for the winners.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Talatau Amone Xavier Savage Talatau Amone Talatau Amone 4 Xavier Savage Talatau Amone Xavier Savage Xavier Savage 3 Ben Hunt Ben Hunt Ben Hunt Ben Hunt 2 Josh Papalii Josh Papalii Albert Hopoate Josh Papalii 1 Albert Hopoate Albert Hopoate Josh Papalii Albert Hopoate

Gold Coast Titans vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sunday was supposed to keep the Sea Eagles in the finals hunt. Instead, it ended their chances as the Titans played arguably their best game of the season, with AJ Brimson, Beau Fermor and David Fifita all lighting the Sea Eagles up in an attacking display of dominance.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 AJ Brimson AJ Brimson AJ Brimson AJ Brimson 4 David Fifita Beau Fermor Beau Fermor Beau Fermor 3 Beau Fermor David Fifita Moeaki Fotuaika David Fifita 2 Moeaki Fotuaika Moeaki Fotuaika David Fifita Moeaki Fotuaika 1 Tanah Boyd Jayden Campbell Tanah Boyd Tanah Boyd

Top ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard