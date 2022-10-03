A new challenge has emerged as players prepare for the Rugby League World Cup, with the news that some off-contract players may be unable to secure insurance from their respective nations and be forced to withdraw.

While the Daily Telegraph reports that the Australian Rugby League Commission has agreed to cover all players, including those who are off-contract, representing the Kangaroos, they won't be covering rival nations.

This means that players currently without a club for 2023 – like Marty Taupau – risk playing without insurance if a deal cannot be struck, which means that they could face a significant financial cost themselves should they suffer an injury in the tournament.

Taupau is one of a number of off-contract players currently selected for the cup, including Andrew Fifita (Tonga), Cooper Johns (Italy), Josh Mansour (Lebanon) and Chanel Harris-Tavita (Samoa).

The Telegraph reports the ARLC have come out with the announcement as they prepare for the likelihood that some players could ask for insurance despite not having played at the top level for several seasons.

This is another administrative headache leading into the tournament, after it was revealed a few weeks ago that the NRL and RLPA had become stuck in negotiations regarding a new pay deal, with the current arrangement set to expire midway through the tournament.

Once again it remains unclear how such a seemingly significant issue has only been brought to light at the 11th hour.

“If I had to go to England uninsured and off-contract I'd be concerned,” an anonymous player manager told the Telegraph.

“I hope all nations cover their players because no-one should have to face the prospect of injury without cover.

“I think players have asked their playing nations and are waiting for a reply.

“If a tier-two nation said they couldn't insure an off-contract player then that player would have to question whether it's worth playing in the World Cup.”