A pair of NRL clubs are said to have shown interest in former England rugby union coach Eddie Jones.

Jones was cut from his post with England earlier this month, a decision that came less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup.

The 62-year-old has previously flagged a desire to join the NRL landscape in the future, with a permanent move down under seen likely following his recent axing.

Jones has stated a dream role would be with the Rabbitohs, while the Tasmanian-born coach has been previously linked with Manly.

According to reporter Michelle Bishop, at least two NRL clubs are circling Jones' services.

“I can confirm two NRL clubs have made serious inquiries about luring Eddie Jones to the NRL to coach their clubs,” Bishop told SEN.

“They're investigating the possibility and they are very serious about it.

“He is no stranger to the game. He had a lot to do with rugby league in his earlier days.

“...I see Eddie Jones as a Bellamy, Bennett, Meninga, good with people and being able to get that side of the job done.

“If he gets the right people around him, I would be excited to be at that rugby league club. I'm a fan.”

Jones coached England for eight years and has held previous roles with Australia, Japan and South Africa at the international rugby level.

The coaching journeyman is understood to have gained interest from the United States' 15-man side, who could keep Jones with rugby.