Eddie Jones has previously spoken out about his desire to have a crack in the NRL one day, and that day could be drawing closer with reports that he is set to be dumped by the England rugby union board.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Jones' time in the English set up could be over within a matter of hours, despite the Rugby World Cup being just nine months away.

The Australian-born 62-year-old has been in charge of England since 2015, where he has fast become one of the best in the top job for the nation of all-time. He previously coaches Australia and Japan at the international level.

England's worrying form has led to an internal review being conducted which is set to end his tenure in charge of England.

While there has been no immediate speculation over Jones arriving in the NRL, it was reported last month that he could have joined the Manly Sea Eagles, where his former assistant coach Anthony Seibold has become the new head coach following the departure of Des Hasler this off-season.

Jones has also previously been linked with roles at the Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs, even if they aren't necessarily head coaching engagements.

Jones previously told 9 News that he would love to coach in the NRL, and that the dream team would be the Rabbitohs.

“I like the game. If there was an opportunity there would jump at it, but the reality is it's probably not going to be there,” Jones told Nine in July.

“That [the Rabbitohs] would be the dream team. That would be the dream.

“From the age of five, I've supported Souths. That would be fantastic [to coach the Rabbitohs]. I loved the old teams with Ronnie Coote, Bob McCarthy, John Sattler and Eric Simms.”

It's understood that if Jones stays in the 15-man game, the United States are the most likely landing spot.