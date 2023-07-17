The Parramatta Eels have been hit hard by the NRL's match review committee, with Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Maika Sivo both facing long bans.

They have been joined on Monday morning's charge sheet by Gold Coast Titans' captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Dolphins' forward Jarrod Wallace in being offered suspensions with an early guilty plea for on-field offences from Sunday's triple-header.

Warriors' outside back Rocco Berry and Dolphins' edge forward Felise Kaufusi will both escape with fines.

Campbell-Gillard and Sivo were both sin binned during the Eels one-point win over the Titans on Sunday evening in the final game of the round, with their period in the sin bin overlapping.

Sivo was first to go for a high shot on Titans' winger Jojo Fifita.

Despite the offence not being picked up immediately by the referee, play was halted at the next stoppage for Sivo to be given his marching orders, with direct, forceful contact cited to the jaw of Fifita.

Campbell-Gillard followed him to the dressing rooms just four minutes later after dropping his knees into the back of Chris Randall, who was on the ground at the time.

Sivo will face three matches on the sideline with a Grade 2 careless high tackle on his third and subsequent offence across the last 12 months, while Campbell-Gillard faces four matches with an early guilty plea for a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge. He is also on a third and subsequent offence.

Both would tack an extra match onto their penalties if they fight and lose at the judiciary on Tuesday evening.

Fa'asauamaleaui was pinged for a shoulder charge in the same game, and while he wasn't sin binned, a Grade 2 charge for the tackle on Campbell-Gillard has him looking at three matches with an early guilty plea or four if he fights and loses.

Jarrod Wallace is also facing three matches, or four if he fights and loses, for a Grade 2 shoulder charge on Spencer Leniu during the Dolphins' loss to the Panthers.

In the same game, Felise Kaufusi was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Zac Hosking that will see him pay $3000 or risk two matches to fight at the judiciary.

Rocco Berry was pinged with a Grade 1 dangerous throw for a tackle on Cronulla Sharks' fullback William Kennedy and will pay $1000, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

All six players have until Tuesday midday (AEST) to decide whether they will fight at the judiciary or accept early guilty pleas.