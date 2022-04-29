Unsung heroes often aren't given their full credit in the NRL, but we are here to rectify just that.

This is a lineup made of players who are just solid, hard workers. The difference between their best game and their worst game is minimal.

They rarely make mistakes and they get the job done.

While this might incorporate some superstars, I mean even when Tom Trbojevic or James Tedesco has a bad game, they're still great. That isn't what we're looking for.

There were going to be rules surrounding the amount of State of Origin and Rep games played but it didn't work.

So, the rules is that you can’t be too good, but you also have to be good enough.

Let’s get into it.

1. Dylan Edwards

Dylan Edwards is possibly the most consistent player in the NRL.

It’s strange for a player to be able to run 344 metres, have it be unsurprising, yet still be underrated and appreciated by the broader rugby league world. Lacking the X-factor of other fullbacks in the competition, Edwards goes about his job of making metres, adding to backline plays and running the defence. He does it perfectly.

2. Brian To’o

Probably teetering on the 'too good' end of the scale, Brian To'o is just too consistent to leave off.

Mr. post-contact metres, you know exactly what you are getting from To'o in every game he plays. He is going to make a million metres, make little to no mistakes and score any opportunity you put in front of him (unless Jarome Luai is in the way).

3. Justin Olam

Are there more talented centres in the NRL? Yes. Probably more than a handful. Are there better centres in the NRL? I'm not so sure.

The big Papua New Guinean is everything you want from a centre that doesn't have the talent of Greg Inglis. He isn't a go-to attacking weapon, though he does his job with the ball in his hands. He is the best defender at his position, rarely makes a mistake and takes ferocious hit-ups. You know exactly what you're getting from him every game.

4. Campbell Graham

Campbell Graham is vastly underutilised as an attacking weapon, with the Rabbitohs choosing to attack on Cody Walker's left side nine times out of ten.

Despite that, Graham does his job every week. A great defender, you would back him to defend any centre in the competition.

5. Daniel Tupou

If I was going to pick one winger in the competition, it might be Daniel Tupou. Having developed and matured over the last half-decade, Tupou has retained his leaping ability, remaining a danger in the air, while being able to take the tough run.

In 2021 he scored 15 tries, made 87% of his tackles and averaged 180 metres per game. And has done similar almost every year since 2017. The epitome of consistency.

6. Kieran Foran

While he isn't the superstar he once was, Kieran Foran is as consistent as any five-eighth in the competition.

Rarely overplaying his hand, Foran knows Daly Cherry-Evans will dominate the ball. He gives good ball to those outside him, kicks well when he needs to and makes his tackles. Manly would be better if they shared the halves roll more.

7. Adam Reynolds

While he probably does hit that star level, it's hard to pick a consistent halfback that isn't a star. If you're inconsistent at a key position, you usually don't last too long.

Adam Reynolds is as consistent as it gets, and has been for a long time. His stats are ridiculously similar from 2012 to 2021.

8. Christian Welch

Christian Welch gets through the dirty work. He always chases hard on the kicker. He does all the little things a great prop should do.

Every game, you can pretty much pencil him in for 25 tackles, one miss and 130m every game.

9. Jayden Brailey

While he could probably improve his game with the addition of a running game, there is no doubting Jayden Brailey's consistency. Like most who are consistent, he keeps it simple. Great delivery, runs when he sees the opportunity and makes forty plus tackles almost every game.

10. James Fisher-Harris

Other than Payne Haas, James Fisher-Harris is the best prop in the game. He is just so straightforward and down to earth in his game that I couldn't leave him off.

He runs hard. He tackles hard. Every game.

11. Liam Martin

Second-row isn't an easy position to be consistent in. You need to be an attacking weapon while not missing many tackles, complete backline plays and being able to take the hard runs through the middle when needed.

This is why players like Liam Martin are so special. He does all the above while bringing aggression and never lacking energy.

12. Tyson Frizell

If Tyson Frizell wasn't such a weapon on the edge, he would be a great middle forward. One of the hardest workers in the competition, Frizell will make forty tackles, set up his centre and run over the opposition's five-eighth. He's a beast.

13. Jake Trbojevic

While he seems to have fallen behind other of the competitions locks in some eyes, there is no questioning Jake Trbojevic's consistency. You know exactly what you're going to get from him every time he plays. 100 metres, thirty tackles, great ball-playing and at least a couple of players wincing and crouching after he tackles them.

14. Mitch Barnett

Whether he starts on the edge or comes off the bench, Mitch Barnett is going to be aggressive, run hard and tackle hard. He also kicked goals at 81% in 2021. Not bad.

15. Dale Finucane

Speaking of keeping his game simple, Dale Finucane is like Jake Trbojevic with less of a passing game and a better voice. One of the hardest workers in the competition and would put his face where I wouldn't put my foot if it meant helping his team win.

16. Josh Jackson

Much like Finucane, Jacksons' biggest asset is working harder than everyone else. Stuck in Canterbury Bulldogs hell for the last few years, you never saw Jackson taking it easy because his team was poor.

17. David Klemmer

There seems to be some notion that the game has gone past Klemmer. I'm not sure where it comes from, watch him and you'll be confused too.

Missing only 15 tackles in his 21 games last year, while making 29 per game and racking up 164m per game, Klemmer is still one of the premier props in the game. I guarantee the opposition front rowers know it.

There is your 'Steady Seventeen' made of players who you can almost guarantee will give you exactly what the team needs from them every week. The superstars are nice and they can afford some inconsistency, but it's players like these that lead to winning.