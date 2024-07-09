With Origin Three on the horizon, we are on the road to Finals!

It is very quickly shaping up as though we will see the Dogs return to Finals football for the first time in a long time, while pre season favourites the Broncos and the Bunnies now long in real danger of missing out.

Below are 20 thoughts from a ridiculously newsworthy Round 18 of NRL action:

1. I am convinced that there is more to the David Fifita omission from Origin than form. Fifita's form is way ahead of the likes of Capewell, Kaufusi or even Su'A and Nanai. Fifita has either said something to put Slater off, or Slater just flat chat doesn't like him. I have no idea how he isn't in the squad for the decider.

2. The Sharks season looked on life support after yet another horror loss to the Titans. The long-term injury to Nicho Hynes looks as though it was end the Sharks season once and for all. Hynes recent form has not been good but the only real chance the Sharks have is Nicho fully fit and firing. It now looks a case of making up the numbers for the once high flying Sharks.

3. Finally the NRL have taken moves to include a Perth-based club. It is long, long overdue and was always the only option for the next side. Bears or not, this absolutely had to happen. Linking them to the Bears name ensures a built in fan base, and a Sydney fan base, but Perth need to establish a new fan base in Western Australia. I'm glad to see it, finally, happen!

4. The Eels ultimately made the right call, for mine, in appointing Jason Ryles. A rookie coach, in a pressure situation, is always a risky move, but I believe it's the right one. Ryles looks as though he has given up on Craig Bellamy ever retiring and has taken the job. When Ryles said no to the Dragons I was convinced he was waiting for the Storm role. This is an exciting time for both the club and the coach.

5. The one headline NSW fans didn't want to see prior to Origin Three was that of Latrell Mitchell being unavailable. He had a huge part in the Origin Two turnaround and drives teammates and fans to believe. His loss is truly a nightmare for the Blues.

6. The aforementioned point aside, I love the Bradman Best inclusion. I was worried Maguire would go the undercooked Tom Trbojevic over the in form wrecking ball. Best was tremendous in Origin Three last year and NSW fans will hope the form line continues.

7. I think we all, perhaps, owe an apology to Nicho Hynes. We all said how easy it was to nail a field goal from right in front. Chad Townsend missed three sitters on Saturday, while sharpshooter Val Holmes also missed two. Add to the list a number of misses from Matt Burton. Maybe it isn't as easy as we first thought.

8. Anyone willing to rush Tommy Turbo back to fullback based on one performance in the centres is calling it way too early. An injury to Tolutau Koula may see him moves back into the custodian role, but to brand the centre move a failure after one game is ridiculous.

9. I saw some fans refer to Jared Waerea-Hargreaves's sin bin referred to as "reputational" and even "incorrect". I could not disagree more. That was as textbook a sin bin as you will ever see. You cannot referee to occasion. That was the only decision the refs got right all week.

10. Speaking of which, that non-decision late in the Dogs/Warriors game was abhorrent. That was a blatant error and no amount of denials from officials can convince me otherwise. The fact that Jaeman Salmon is set to be suspended for that very incident is just a kick in the guts to Warriors fans.

11. Just a reminder though that six-again and penalty counts don't need to be even. The Roosters seemed as though they were trying to set a record of infringements on Sunday afternoon yet all I saw were fans claiming the game was "only being refereed to one side". Yes, the team not giving away sinical six agains.

12. A new star was born over the weekend in the form of Eels debutant Charlie Guymer. What an incredible performance from the rookie middle. I would be shocked if we don't see plenty more of Guymer this season.

13. It took how many years for someone in the mainstream media to suggest one Bunker official per week? We've been screaming it here for three years. It's so obvious. Calls for "it's too much stress for one person" are from people who have never worked a 9 to 5. Before you ask, yes, I absolutely would do it.

14. I have no idea what the Roosters were thinking in signing Chad Townsend. The fact Cowboys fans are celebrating, just as Sharks fans did when he left for the Cowboys, doesn't fill me with confidence for his stint in Bondi. No hate but this is a headscratcher.

15. I dare suggest we'll see defenders leading with their feet now following Keano Kini's successful "tackle" on Will Kennedy. Graham Annesley cleared it so fullbacks have been given the green light.

16. Remember last week when I said referees need to stop giving advice to players and learn the rules? Turns out they need to learn to count ...

17. Sam Walker is about to become the most sought-after player in the game. The Roosters have until October 31st to lock him down before every other team in the competition can attempt to get their hands on Walker. My guess is the contract will start with a one and will be followed by six figures.

18. The Broncos now look legit, even odds on whether they make or miss Finals from this point. In the pre-season, I had them close to title favourites. Sure, they've had a bad run with injuries, but who hasn't? What a fall from grace.

19. Right now it looks a three team competition but I'd argue it's closer to two. Neither the Storm nor Panthers has had their preferred spine for literal months. Cleary and Munster are still to return, making the two pacesetters even more dangerous. The Roosters are the only team close.

20. That "stay down and you'll be sent for a HIA" thing didn't last long, did it?