Parramatta Eels and New South Wales Blues halfback Mitchell Moses has confirmed his season is over with fears for a torn bicep suffered during the closing minutes of the 2024 State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The injury forced Moses from the field for the closing minutes, and he was visibly unable to use the arm during the post-match celebrations with his teammates.

It's understood Blues medical staff are fearing a torn bicep, which would bring with it a recovery time of at least three months. While it would end Moses' season for the struggling Eels, it likely wouldn't impact his pre-season ahead of the 2025 campaign, which will be the blue and gold's first under new head coach Jason Ryles.

Moses later confirmed to Fox Sports, that he will be out for the remainder of the season and won't play until 2025.

“The bicep's gone, so I'll need surgery on that,” he told the publication.

“I'll be gone (for the season).

“It's been a tough year for the Eels but I'll have to get this sorted and look at it next year.”

Suspected torn biceps for Mitch Moses via the telecast - unfortunately rare at the elbow to have a strain/partial tear. If confirmed a complete tendon rupture - surgery is required with an associated 3-4 month recovery time, meaning his season would be over #Origin pic.twitter.com/ARZI816E3W — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 17, 2024

"Coming in, I had spoken to Mitch a fair bit before the series had even begun getting to know all the players. I do like Mitch, his personality suits the arena. You have to have a lot of confidence about your own game and I think that's what he bought to the game," Maguire said on Moses during his post-game press confernece.

"His kick is very handy. That's what Origin is about. You have to get a decent kick on the back end of your sets and he definitely brought that.

"It was really nice to see him break the game open there. He was patient, the game was a dog fight, and it was going to be a moment that opened the game up, and Mitch found it."

Moses being injured for the remainder of the season will further hamper the already stretched Eels, who have a long injury list and are currently only avoiding the wooden spoon ahead of the Wests Tigers on for and against with eight rounds to go.