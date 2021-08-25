Despite inking a one-year deal to trade Red Hill for Redfern next season, previously out-of-form Bronco Anthony Milford has stated that he would not rule out a return north should an expansion franchise come knocking.

Milford, 27, is a native of the sunshine state's capital and although he will up and leave Queensland and head to Sydney next season, the lure of rounding out his first-grade career in the river city appeared an attractive prospect.

“I’m not too sure," the playmaker began when quizzed by The Courier Mail about signing with one the successful expansion bid.

"I wanted to sign with Souths and back myself to play some good footy.

“Whatever happens after that happens."

Although dedicated to seeing out his contract for next season with the self-title oldest, proudest and loudest club, the Queensland Origin representative could not rule out a homecoming in the future.

“Ideally it would be nice (to return to Brisbane). But I said I’ll back myself at Souths and see how I go," Milford continued.

“I want to get out of my comfort zone, look forward to a big pre-season and play some good footy.

“I think I need a fresh start. It’s always good to get out of your comfort zone.

“I’ve been at the Broncos for seven years and while it’s sad to move on I’m looking forward to it.”

Although Milford's time under Kevin Walters' stewardship is set to end after the Broncos' season concludes against the Knights on Saturday week, the five-eighth provided his coach with a happy return to form in Brisbane's 24-22 victory over the Warriors last week.

When the Samoan International steps out against the Sharks this weekend, he will be doing so for his 150th first-grade appearance for the former powerhouse after making his club debut in 2015.

The aforesaid contest is set to kick-off at 5:30pm on Saturday evening.