Truthfully, I always dread the Origin-hit rounds. Round 16 largely put fears to bed as it produced some magnificent action.

The round kicked off with a breathtaking, golden point thriller, and ended with a "return to form" for a desperate Sharks side.

Despite seven teams enjoying the bye, we have still seen movement in the middle of the rankings table.

Where did your team land after Round 16?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers dropped a golden point thriller to the Cowboys on Thursday and I considered moving them here but I still maintain they're the best team in the comp.

Missing a ridiculous amount of talent to Origin and injury, the Panthers went to Townsville and came within a whisker of getting it done.

Penrith play Newcastle on Saturday afternoon in a fixture that provides them a super opportunity to bounce back quickly. With our without their Origin stars backing up.

2. Brisbane Broncos (2)

The Broncos finally enjoy a bye and now sit atop the NRL table. They're defying all odds and are comfortably a top two or three side right now.

They host a Sunday afternoon blockbuster against the Titans. With their entire middle backing up, this will prove what the Broncs are made of.

3. South Sydney Rabbitohs (3)

The Bunnies enjoyed a perfectly timed bye this weekend. It allowed them an extra week for both Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell to rest up, as well as dodging an Origin depleted game.

Souths lay claim to being the best positioned side after overcoming a horror injury toll to sit in the top four.

4. New Zealand Warriors (4)

Pre-season long shots the Warriors now sit just a win outside of the top four. No one saw it coming but it would be impossible to begrudge them their current position.

They've been handed a dream draw this Friday, a game against the horribly out of sorts Dragons. A return to Finals is very much in their future.

5. Melbourne Storm (5)

The Storm continued their run of good form by pushing the Tigers aside with ease - with a host of Origin stars unavailable no less.

Jahrome Hughes stood up, big time, in the absence of both Harry Grant and Cam Munster, and reminded us all of his brilliance.

The Storm pack handled their monster Tigers opponents. How bout William Warbrick with a lazy four tries? Awesome stuff!

6. Parramatta Eels (7)

The Eels are absolutely flying right now! For the first time this season they have ended a round in the top eight, where they very much belong.

Clinton Gutherson, J'maine Hopgood and Bailey Simonsson were the stars on the night. Shoutout to Ryan Matterson who returned to the halves and played very well.

With a host of stars to return to the side post Origin, it's hard to see the Eels heading anywhere but up from here.

7. Canberra Raiders (6)

I am loathe to drop sides who don't play but it would be criminal to suggest that the Raiders are a better side right now than the Eels.

Canberra continue to win games they shouldn't yet drop games they should win. A very likely story in the capital. Still a very dangerous outfit despite their inconsistencies.

8. Cronulla Sharks (9)

The Sharks, somewhat, resigned their horror show performance in Melbourne to history with an immediate bounce back result.

No one, very much myself included, is going to look too much into the win but the manner of the result must have been pleasing for Sharks management.

Nicho Hynes was irresistible, as he usually is, behind a dominant forward pack. The Sharks need to do this to a top quality team before we can take them seriously though.

9. The Dolphins (8)

The Dolphins were another team I wanted to leave unmoved but truthfully they simply don't feel like a top eight side right now.

Injuries are going to test the depth of this squad over the next month. I fear that a mid to late season slump is coming.

10. Gold Coast Titans (10)

The Titans put the Tigers away prior to their bye but the real test comes this Sunday afternoon. A short trip to Brisbane will see them play the table topping Broncos.

If the Gold Coast want to prove they're a side to be taken seriously, this is a game they need to win. I can't wait.

11. Sydney Roosters (13)

This was far from vintage Roosters but it didn't need to be. This was all about getting a much needed win and they did just that.

With their playing stocks further depleted via an injury to Luke Keary, the Roosters stood tall to record a win away from home.

Joey Manu was a monster in the fullback role. When asked purely to run, he is almost unstoppable.

12. North Queensland Cowboys (14)

A massively Origin effected Cowboys managed to get the job done against an equally depleted Panthers outfit. This was the game of the round, by a mile.

Scott Drinkwater reminded everyone of what he can do. Everything good that happens up north seems to eventuate due to their brilliant fullback.

This was a brilliant win by a side yet to reach their potential in 2023. Jason Taumalolo's return will certainly help them return to their best. He was huge!

13. Manly Sea Eagles (11)

I get it, Manly were missing their two superstars ... but so were the Eels. This aside, they were awful on Saturday evening.

The Sea Eagles were blown away to the tune of 34 points to four, by a halves combination of centre Daejarn Asi and forward Ryan Matterson.

Taniela Paseka aside, the Manly forwards looked like boys playing against men. Round 15 superstar Reuben Garrick was barely sighted.

14. Newcastle Knights (12)

Newcastle were pretty good on Saturday afternoon but the record books with show a loss to an Origin depleted Roosters side who lost their star half early on.

Dominic Young crossed for another try double, continuing his brilliant form. Kalyn Ponga has been magnificent since his return to fullback but is largely playing a lone hand.

The Knights season promised so much but looks to be slipping away. This is one that got away.

15. St George Illawarra Dragons (15)

The Dragons needed this week off. Truthfully they probably need a month off to get everything in order. That said they finally have a coach appointed so that's a positive.

I almost moved them down due to the off-field turmoil with Ben Hunt but they were lucky the Tigers and Dogs were awful. Need a win against the Warriors but I just can't see it.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers drew the Storm at the perfect time, an Origin effected round, but they never even got close.

Alex Twal's storybook try will put a magnificent gloss on an otherwise dire night and Campbelltown Sports Stadium. Why do they always cop the Origin games?

With Luke Brooks and Apisai Koroisau out long-term, the next six weeks shape as extremely long for Tigers fans.

17. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (17)

Ok, the Dogs ran into a desperate Sharks outfit on Sunday afternoon but there was no chance this Dogs side was beating anyone with that effort.

Jacob Preston and Kurtis Morrin aside, this was a painful afternoon for Dogs players and fans. I know they're down on troops but this was bad.

What was going through Kyle Flanagan's mind with his ridiculous try celebration?