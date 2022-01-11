The NRL integrity unit is reportedly under fire over their handling of Curtis Scott's most recent alleged off-field development.

Scott was last week charged with two counts of intentionally choking a person with recklessness, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk or intimidate, and three counts of common assault by New South Wales police and was arrested in the middle of a game of golf at Barden Ridge.

The charges relate to an alleged 2018 incident against his ex-partner, with Scott due to appear in court next Wednesday.

Scott was sacked by the Canberra Raiders in mid-2021 over a separate incident and it had been widely reported he was set to sign a training only deal for the pre-season with the Parramatta Eels before last week's development.

The NRL have reportedly made it clear no contract will be registered for Scott before he has faced court next week, with the Eels also agreeing to that version of events.

The alleged incidents however are now coming under a closer level of inspection at NRL level, with Wide World of Sports reporting that his ex-partner told the NRL the entire list of charges Scott is now faced with back in 2018.

The NRL integrity unit apparently then failed to act on the reported list of charges, although no reason has been given for the lack of action against the then Melbourne Storm centre.

"The NRL and the Integrity Unit let the alleged victim down very badly," a senior police source involved in the case told the publication.

"They needed to be better and give the alleged victim more support.

"It was simply not good enough."

It's understood Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys will launch an investigation into the integrity unti's handling of the issue.