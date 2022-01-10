Former Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders' centre Curtis Scott was set to have another shot at the NRL, however, the plan has been scuppered after he was charged by police with four historical counts of assault.

The charges were laid against Scott last week, with the accusations alleging he assaulted his ex-partner on several occasions.

It's understood his partner filed a complaint with both NSW police and the NRL for incidents which are alleged to have occurred during 2018, with Scott then reportedly arrested by police while playing gold at Barden Ridge on Wednesday.

He will appear in court next Wednesday.

Scott was sacked by the Canberra Raiders in mid-2021, and it had been widely reported he was set to join the Parramatta Eels on a one-year deal.

The Eels are facing a backline depth crisis, although the signing of another Raider in Bailey Simonsson will likely ease the problem area for the club.

Despite that, it's understood the NRL were preparing to rubber stamp a training deal for Scott with the potential for it to turn into more in the future only a day before the charges were laid, according to a Daily Telegraph report.

The report suggests the NRL have previously investigated Scott over complaints made by his ex-partner, however, the game's governing body were unaware of any assault allegations until this week.

It's understood both the NRL and Eels have agreed that Scott should not commence training with the club at this stage, with the NRL reportedly not willing to register him until after he has faced court.