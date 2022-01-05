Former Canberra centre Curtis Scott has been arrested following charges of historical domestic violence.

Scott has been accused of allegedly assaulting his ex-partner on several occasions, who filed a complaint with both the NSW Police and the NRL for the alleged assaults that occurred in 2018.

The 24-year-old was arrested while playing golf in Barden Ridge on Wednesday and has been granted conditional bail to appear in court next Wednesday.

According to News Corp, Scott has been charged with two counts of intentionally choking a person with recklessness, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk or intimidate, and three counts of common assault.

Embed from Getty Images

The charges follow Scott's sacking from the Raiders last year, with the former Melbourne Storm player having been involved in a number of indiscretions during his time in the NRL.

Canberra terminated Scott's four-year contract in August, with the club stating "prior behaviour and recent assault charge has brought the Club into disrepute".

Scott played 23 games with the Raiders after arriving from Melbourne, where he was a member of their 2017 NRL premiership-winning side.