The Canberra Raiders have sacked centre Curtis Scott following an incident earlier this year.

Scott was fined $15,000 and suspended for three games following an altercation at a Canberra nightclub in May, where CCTV footage showed the 23-year-old involved in a fight at the bar.

Having also been charged with assault by ACT Police, Scott's future at the Raiders looked to be in doubt as he remained away from his club's bubble during this season.

The Raiders have now acted on the troubled player's position at the club, ripping up Scott's four-year contract.

In a statement released by the club on Monday, the Raiders announced they have terminated Scott's contract.

"The Canberra Raiders Board of Directors today decided to terminate the contract of Curtis Scott effective immediately," the statement reads.

"The Board carefully considered the statements made at the 'show cause' hearing with Curtis Scott on August 17 and the material supplied afterward.

"The Board decided that Curtis Scott's prior behaviour and recent assault charge has brought the Club into disrepute, and they could not ignore this and the responsibilities that his NRL playing Contract entails.

"The Board said the Club would continue to support Curtis Scott’s ongoing rehabilitation and it will be in contact with NRL Welfare in this regard.

"The club will be making no further comment on the issue."

The former Melbourne centre joined the Raiders ahead of the 2020 season, having over two years to go on his current deal with Canberra.

Scott's last appearance for the Green Machine came in Round 12, his 10th game of the season before facing a breach notice from the NRL.