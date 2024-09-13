Attention of the rugby league world turns to the Victorian capital on Saturday afternoon as the Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks do battle to book a spot in the preliminary finals.

The Storm are well rested, having had the minor premiership locked in weeks ago, while the Sharks held off the competition to secure a double chance in the finals.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

How to watch Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm, NRL qualifying final on TV

Saturday's first match in the opening weekend of the finals will be broadcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

Channel 9s coverage will kick-off at 3pm (AEST), while Fox Sports' coverage will commence at 2:30pm (AEST).

To watch the coverage on Channel 9 - which is free to air - you'll need to tune into Channel 90 in high definition or 91 in standard definition. Channel 9 is available at Channel 100 through a Foxtel service. In some states, the game may be broadcast on a secondary channel and we suggest you check your local guides.

Fox Sports, on the other hand, will broadcast the game on Channel 502, with a Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package needed.

How to live stream Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks, NRL qualifying final online

To live stream the game online, you'll be able to use either Channel 9 or Fox Sports coverage.

Fox Sports will have online coverage through Kayo Sports which you must have a subscription for, while Channel 9 will have a live stream available through 9Now, which is free to use once registered with a valid email address.

Key game information: Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm, NRL qualifying final

Kick-off: Saturday, September 14, 4pm (AEST)

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Storm $1.30, Sharks $3.60

Teams

Melbourne Storm

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero

Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Alec MacDonald

Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Lazarus Vaalepu

Cronulla Sharks

1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 17. Siosifa Talakai 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jack Williams 16. Royce Hunt 22. Thomas Hazelton

Reserves: 19. Chris Veaila 20. Jayden Berrell