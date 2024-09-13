The Melbourne Storm come into their home qualifying final against the Cronulla Sharks as red hot favourites with a spot in the preliminary finals on the line.

This is a full betting and odds preview of the Storm's clash with the Sharks.

All odds from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Friday, September 13.

Match winner

The Storm come into the match as the heavy favourites, and rightfully so with home ground advantage and having secured the minor premiership with weeks to spare.

They are paying just $1.30 to take home the win and week off, while you could get $3.60 about the Sharks to do the same. The loser will likely walk into next week's semi-final as favourites against either the Canterbury Bulldogs or Manly Sea Eagles.

Margin and line

Punters are giving a healthy headstart to the Storm for this qualifying final, with $1.80 on offer for a line of -9.5 points. The Sharks are paying $2 to be within 9.5 points of the Storm.

Further afield, you could get $2.40 for the Storm to give away a 15.5 point headstart, or $4.20 for the Sharks at -5.5 points.

First and any-time try-scorers

It is maybe no surprise to see the Storm well out in front when it comes to the try-scoring markets. Their lethal wingers - Xavier Coates and Will Warbrick - are paying $7.50 and $8 respectively to cross first, while Ryan Papenhuyzen is next at $8.50. Sione Katoa and Ronaldo Mulitalo are the best of the Sharks at $11, while you can get plenty of value out of the likes of Jack Howarth ($16), Kayal Iro ($21) and Shawn Blore ($29).

Coates, Warbrick and Papenhuyzen are all under $2 to score anytime, while the likes of William Kennedy ($3.20), Siosifa Talakai ($4) and Thomas Hazelton ($7.50) could offer more value.

Total points

Plenty of poitns are expected in this one despite the fact Cronulla are the second-best defensive side in the competition. You can get $1.90 either way on a total of 45.5 points.