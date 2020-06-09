Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu could stay in the NRL if his rugby union deal falls over, reports Fox Sports.

Vunivalu signed with Queensland Reds and Rugby Australia from 2021 but the code has since fallen into a financial black hole.

He will seek reassurance with his contract and if it falls through, wants to remain with the Storm.

“Some of the boys have been giving me a heads up on what’s been going but I haven’t really had a chat with my manager,” Vunivalu told AAP. “But I will be talking to him this weekend.”

The 24-year old has played 98 matches for the Storm and has scored 75 tries.

“My kids and family are all here in Melbourne so this is where I want to stay,” Vunivalu said.

“I love the city and especially the club so if they still want me here then I’d want to stay.”