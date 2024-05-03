The Melbourne Storm are set to unveil rookie Sua Fa'alogo for his first NRL game of the season later today against the Gold Coast Titans.

Raised in Melbourne, Fa'alogo is one of the few Victoria players to have played in the NRL and made his mark in the competition at the backend of last year.

Despite only playing a single game, he scored a double, made two line-breaks and 108 running metres. This saw him earn high praise from legends such as Billy Slater, Brad Fittler and Andrew Johns.

Recently he has been competing in the NSW Cup for the North Sydney Bears but was sidelined until a couple of weeks ago due to an ankle injury.

According to News Corp, Fa'alogo is set to be named as a late replacement for Tyran Wishart on the wing, completing the club's backline after the injury to Xavier Coates.

It is unknown if Wishart will remain in the team, however, it is likely he will move to the interchange bench pushing Bronson Garlick to the extended bench.

While he is set to replace Wishart, the utility spoke to Zero Tackle about what it meant to have the boom youngster re-sign with the club until the end of the 2028 season.

"It's unreal for the club. Obviously, everyone knows what he can do on the field," Wishart told Zero Tackle.

"They've seen glimpses in his debut, scoring two tries and also playing for his country, Samoa.

"The way he goes about his business off the field as well is he's a good character.

"He offers a lot of laughs around the club, and he's easy to get along with, and that's what the Storm like in their players."