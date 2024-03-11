Tyran Wishart has spoken on what it means to the Melbourne Storm that teammate Sua Fa'alogo has decided to extend his tenure at the club.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the Melbourne Storm and Fa'alogo agreed to a new contract that would see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season.

One of rugby league's brightest and most talented young stars, Fa'alogo's decision to sign a four-year contract extension came after it was reported that several rival clubs were interested in talking to him once he came off-contract.

Although he has only played in one NRL game to date, his appearance saw him score a double against the Brisbane Broncos and earn his international debut for Samoa in the Pacific Championships.

As the Storm look to make another trip to the Grand Final under Craig Bellamy, Fa'alogo has been hailed as a contender to become this year's breakout star by critics and fans alike.

Recently, Billy Slater, Brad Fittler, and Andrew Johns urged Craig Bellamy to use him off the interchange bench as a utility player rather than have him out of the team.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Tyran Wishart discussed how valuable it is to have him remain at the club for the long term and what it is like playing alongside him.

"It's unreal for the club. Obviously, everyone knows what he can do on the field," Wishart said.

"They've seen glimpses in his debut, scoring two tries and also playing for his country, Samoa.

"The way he goes about his business off the field as well is he's a good character.

"He offers a lot of laughs around the club, and he's easy to get along with, and that's what the Storm like in their players."

Raised in Melbourne, Fa'alogo is one of the few Victoria players to have played in the NRL. Current players who also played rugby league in the state as a junior include Fonua Pole, Kelma Tuilagi, Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad and Greg Marzhew.

However, only a few players from Victoria, such as Gareth Widdop and Mahe Fonua, would end up playing for the Melbourne Storm.

Tyran Wishart hopes this number can multiply in the coming years as the club improves its pathways program and junior clubs.

"I think the number might be six altogether to come through and play for the Storm," Wishart added.

"It's a number we want to build.

"Frank Ponissi and everyone else involved in the pathways are working really hard in implementing ways that we can improve that number, and it's paying dividends.

"Ten years down the track, who knows how many more we're going to have, but we're excited to see."