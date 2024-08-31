The Melbourne Storm have confirmed star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has suffered no serious damage after failing to finish the club's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys on Thursday evening.

Melbourne director of football Frank Ponissi said the injury was simply bone bruising but provided no guarantee the fullback would line up next weekend against the Brisbane Broncos.

“The scans showed Ryan has some bone bruising. Our medical staff will see how the issue settles over the next few days before making a decision on whether he plays against the Broncos next Thursday night," Ponissi said in a club statement providing the injury update on Papenhuyzen.

Fears were that Papenhuyzen could have picked up a substantial injury after being withdrawn from the game in the first half on Thursday evening against the North Queensland Cowboys.

There was also the hope that his being sidelined, showered and in his travelling kit before halftime was precautionary, given Melbourne had also rested most of their first 17 for the trip to Townsville, which also came on a five-day turnaround for Melbourne, who have already locked up the minor premiership.

Papenhuyzen was among the Melbourne players to play in the game against North Queensland, with the club giving playing time to those - like Papenhuyzen and Cameron Munster - who had missed substantial game time during the year.

The Storm, who have locked up the minor premiership, would be viewed as more likely to rest the fullback next weekend if he is at all uncertain about his fitness and ability to then back up for the opening week of the finals.