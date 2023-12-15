The Melbourne Storm have announced they will take on the Newcastle Knights in the first-ever NRL-sanctioned rugby league match in Fiji.

The match between the two clubs will take place on Saturday, 24 February, as part of the second week of NRL trials ahead of the new season, with the game being played at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Fiji.

It is understood that the Storm will spend at least one week leading up to the game in Fiji to help grow the sport. During his time, players from the club like Tui Kamikamica will head to school and local rugby league clubs.

“We are very excited about bringing the first ever NRL match to Fiji,” Melbourne Storm CEO Justin Rodski said.

“The support of Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji has helped to make this groundbreaking match become a reality and we can't wait to give Fijians the opportunity to see their NRL stars up close and personal.

“We already have a lot of Fijian talent within our game, and this serves as an incredible opportunity to not only grow the sport we love but help develop the next wave of talent and hopefully give more young men and women the chance to play NRL or NRLW.”

The CEO of Tourism Fiji, Brent Hill, also spoke about the historic deal between the nation and the Melbourne Storm.

"This historic NRL clash aligns with our strategic efforts to showcase Fiji's versatility and unique offerings," he said.

"We believe this event will not only captivate sports enthusiasts but will also spotlight Fiji as a destination that seamlessly blends adventure and relaxation."

“Rugby league is a fast-growing sport in Fiji and we hope this trial game can be the launching pad for future NRL content to be played here in Fiji.” Rodski said.

“The NRL has been working incredibly hard to expand the game internationally, to bring more fans to the game and hopefully deepen our talent pool.

"They have been very supportive of our plans to play in Fiji and we think this game will be a great way to fast track some of their plans.”