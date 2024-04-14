Young Sydney Roosters star forward Terrell May has confirmed his future, putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the club.

The 24-year-old, who debuted in 2022 with the tri-colours but burst onto the scene during his 17 games last season has been a key part of the Roosters' middle third rotation so far in 2024.

In four of the club's six games, he has played at least 50 minutes, adding an average of 126 metres per contest and tackling at 98.3 per cent efficiency, while also adding 11 offloads and 14 tackle breaks.

A breakout star, May was among the best forwards left off-contract on a skinny market, but has now confirmed he will remain at Bondi.

May was chased by a number of rival clubs, while there was also talk at one stage - driven by May himself - that he would link up with his brother Taylan at a new club next year.

Taylan's recent re-signing at the Penrith Panthers put paid to that idea though, and Terrell has now stuck to his word, having suggested he would stay at the Roosters if playing alongside his brother didn't work out.

The two-year deal will ensure he remains contracted with the Roosters until at least the end of 2026, with the forward saying he loves being part of the Roosters.

“I'm really happy to have my future sorted with the Roosters,” May said in a club statement confirming the news.

“I love being part of the team here and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to represent the Red, White and Blue for another two years,” he added.

The club's head of recruitment Daniel Anderson said May's development had been terrific.

“It's been terrific to see Terrell's development over the last few seasons. He's powerful, athletic and a competitor, and his best football is still ahead of him so we're very pleased to have locked him in for another two years,” Anderson said.

May has played 32 NRL games to date, as well as two Tests for Samoa in 2023.