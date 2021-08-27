Expansion is reportedly just around the corner in the NRL. While debate rages on around which team will win the right to become the NRL's 17th franchise, speculation and intrigue among punters is beginning to turn to which players will land at the 17th club.

News broke this morning that the Brisbane Jets and Brisbane Firehawks will potentially merge their bids in an attempt to stop the Redcliffe Dolphins who are viewed as heavy front runners for the NRL's 17th licence.

It's understood Peter V'Landys, the Australian Rugby League Commission, and the NRL will aim to hand out the 17th licence via an official announcement in October.

All three bids have recently presented their case to the NRL.

Fox Sports' Matthew Johns, who formerly played at both the Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks has spoken to SEN Radio about the players he would chase if he was starting with a 17th franchise.

While Cameron Munster has been at the top of many hitlists, Johns wasn't so sure Melbourne will let allow him to leave the club, while Sam Walker also appears locked in at the Roosters.

Johns says the new franchise should focus on picking up the work horses around the competition, naming Isaah Yeo as his top prospect.

“The bloke I’d go after, if you look at Penrith, they’ve got so many blokes on the up … in two years there’s going to be blokes who are stars now, the older stars that they’ll have to make a decision on,” Johns said.

“The first player I’d go after is Isaah Yeo, he gives you leadership, he gives you know-how, he gives you direction.”

He then identified Melbourne's hooker situation as a raiding ground, with both Harry Grant and Brandon Smith on the roster.

“If Brandon Smith signs on at the Melbourne Storm, in two years’ time is he or Harry (Grant) going to be content as a bench player?” Johns said.

“If I’m an expansion team I’m praying Smith signs on because in two years I think one will become available.”

Johns then listed the other eight players he would chase, mainly looking at hard workers over out and out stars.

“I’d look at Sam Verills from the Roosters, and I think you’re a chance of pinching him,” Johns said.

“The other two blokes I’d look at pinching at from strong clubs … are Christian Welch and Jesse Bromwich.

“Apart from that, I’d look at Nat Butcher – a blue-collar professional, I’d look at Chris Lewis from the Storm, and I’d look at Karl Lawton who comes off the bench at Manly, Jack Williams from the Sharks and Ethan Bullemor, who is a fringe player at the Broncos but has plenty of talent.

All three expansion bids have indicated they may target Wayne Bennett as the first coach of the club, following Craig Bellamy locking himself in at the Storm for a further five years.

Paul Green is another option who has been floated as a local Queenslander.

Matthew Johns' ten players to start an expansion club

Isaah Yeo - Penrith Panthers

Brandon Smith or Harry Grant - Melbourne Storm

Christian Welch - Melbourne Storm

Jesse Bromwich - Melbourne Storm

Nat Butcher - Sydney Roosters

Chris Lewis - Melbourne Storm

Karl Lawton - Manly Sea Eagles

Jack Williams - Cronulla Sharks

Ethan Bullemor - Brisbane Broncos