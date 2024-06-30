The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs will finish Round 17 firmly entrenched in the top eight off the back of a Matt Burton clutch performance in a narrow victory for the Bulldogs with a decisive field goal.

The 15-14 win over the Sharks not only lifted the Bulldogs closer to ending their finals drought but also showcased Burton's growing maturity and poise under pressure. At only 24 years of age, his potential is still yet to be realised.

After the game, Burton extended a message of support to Nicho Hynes, who had missed a potential game-winning field goal for the Sharks.

On the back of an omission from the Blues squad and a kicking game gone missing, it's been a challenging period for the talented player. Burton, fully empathetic to Hynes' predicament, shared his own experiences of overcoming similar setbacks.

“I feel sorry for him a bit. He had the opportunity to ice it there, but that's only going to make him better. I've been through the same thing and it only makes you better,” Burton commented.

“He's a class player and I have no doubt he'll bounce back and be better for it.”

Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon believes Hynes' current trials will ultimately see him evolve into a stronger player.

“It's going to shape him. He's going to have to go through it. It's part of the responsibility for him and he's accepting of it far better [than in the past],” Fitzgibbon stated.

“It'll sting – of course, it's going to sting – but I feel like he's ready to keep going after the moments. He didn't shy away from it and put himself in positions, but he's got to ice it.”

Burton's performance against the Sharks was a testament to his development and resilience.

“Having those lessons early in my career helps me now. Back then I was only fresh and there were a lot of things going through my head at the time. I feel like I'm more mature now, and it definitely helps having the previous shots at goal,” Burton noted how past experiences have fortified his ability to handle high-pressure situations.

“I don't want to let my teammates down, that's the biggest thing. After you miss, I don't want to go into my shell and go away from the opportunity of hitting it,” Burton explained.

“There's no better feeling (than kicking the winning field goal). It's off the back of all the boys' hard work that they put in during the game, so to get one for them is pretty special.”

Despite not being selected for the Blues' recent game, Burton remains committed to representing New South Wales in the future.

“I'm never going to not put my hand up for the Blues. To put that jersey on is pretty special. Whatever happens, happens. I'm just glad to get the win tonight,” he said.