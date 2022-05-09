St George Illawarra Dragons' prop Francis Molo has been hit with a Grade 1 crusher tackle charge, but will likely be free to play in magic round next week against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday afternoon.

During what turned into a horrid afternoon for the Dragons as they became the third straight team to be reduced to cannon fodder by Melbourne in a 42 points to 6 beatdown, Molo was penalised and placed on report by referee Peter Gough in the 15th minute for a crusher tackle on 200-gamer Kenneath Bromwich.

Bromwich was able to get back up and continue playing, with the NRL's match review committee electing to ping Molo with a Grade 1 crusher tackle this morning when releasing charges for Sunday games.

As it's Molo's second offence for the season, the fine with an early guilty plea is increased to $3000, while fighting and losing at the judiciary could see the prop - who played State of Origin for Queensland last season - hit with a two-game suspension.

It's entirely likely that Molo will take the early guilty plea for the tackle, which left Bromwich grimacing at the time.

It being Molo's second offence for the season already, the prop will need to be incredibly careful moving forward. A third offence would put even a Grade 1 crusher tackle with an early guilty plea at a three-match suspension.

Should Molo fight the charge and lose, he will miss games against the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors over the next fortnight.

The prop and his club will advise of their decision on whether to take the early guilty plea or fight the charge by midday on Tuesday.