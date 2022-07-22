The Melbourne Storm are reportedly pushing hard to acquire the services of star fullback Reece Walsh as a Ryan Papenhuyzen replacement for the rest of the 2022 season.

Walsh has already signed with the Brisbane Broncos from the start of the 2023 campaign, having been granted a release from the final year of his deal with the New Zealand Warriors.

The fullback is still contracted to the Warriors for the remainder of the 2022 campaign and would require an immediate release to move elsewhere, but it's something the Warriors may be willing to grant given it would allow the club to forward pay other contracts and have more space in next season's (or future seasons') salary caps.

The Storm are facing a backline injury crisis, with fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen's season being brought to an end on the weekend with a kneecap that is broken in ten places.

He joins George Jennings and Reimis Smith out for the rest of the season, with the Storm searching for replacements who may be able to take them to the premiership following three-straight losses.

Channel 7s Michelle Bishop has claimed the Storm are actively seeking out Walsh for the remainder of the season when speaking on SEN Radio.

“I can reveal that this is a massive push from the Melbourne Storm,” Bishop said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“It’s not whispers, this is actually happening, they’re pushing hard, they want the Warriors to obviously release Reece Walsh early.

“He’s signed with the Warriors from 2023 for three years starting next year, but he would be the perfect candidate to fill the void left by Ryan Papenhuyzen who has had absolutely no luck with injuries and is out again.

“This will also allow them to take a little pressure off them to free Nick Meaney up on a wing.”

The Warriors are yet to respond to the rumours, however, it is reported the club are refusing to budge on Walsh's contract status at this stage for the remainder of 2022 despite dropping him this week to the bench.

“But the Warriors, they’re not going to budge despite benching Reece Walsh for Chanel Harris-Tavita, who also isn’t going to be at the club next year,” Bishop said.

“They don’t see it as a good fit, they say Reece wanted to go to Brisbane to be closer to his family, he’s gone through a separation and wants visitation rights for his daughter.

“Shifting from New Zealand via Melbourne to Brisbane just isn’t a good look.

“I can’t see the Warriors relenting with seven weeks to go, but the Melbourne Storm, they’re pushing hard behind the scenes for it to happen.”

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy recently told the media after the club's loss to the Cronulla Sharks that the club do have a spot in their roster available and some cash to spare.

"I think we've got a little bit left on the salary cap and we have a spot in our 30 (man squad)," said head coach Craig Bellamy.

"I think we'll have to do that at some stage. We haven't spoken too much about that but with Grant getting injured we'll have to have a chat about it I think.

"We aren't getting anyone back and Reimis is gone for the season and I'm not sure where we go from here, his (Grant's) injury is a pretty serious one."

The transfer deadline is August 1.