While Queensland blow up about Luke Keary’s Origin eligibility, it’s actually the Maroons that really benefit from these rules. Or should I say, the MarooNZ.

Keary stole headlines last week in the lead up to his State of Origin debut for New South Wales, with the Roosters’ half born and raised in Ipswich until the age of 9.

Keary wanted to play for his beloved Queensland so much, he wrote the NRL a letter in 2013 detailing why an exception should be made in his case, so he didn’t have to wear the Sky Blue one day.

But while his face has become synonymous with ‘Origin eligibility rules’, the Maroons quietly managed to name SIX players in their Game II side born outside Queensland.

Now how does that song go again?

‘Auckland? That’s in Queensland.’

You bet it is, with starters Josh Papalii and Felise Kaufusi both hailing from the major Kiwi city, while Jaydn Su’A and Moeaki Fotuaika are a stones throw away, from Christchurch and Gisborne respectively.

Now throw in the Port Moresby born flyer in Xavier Coates and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui entering this world in Orange, part of the Central West in New South Wales, and tell me where it is on a map of Queensland.

It’s of course not the first time the Maroons have gotten away with it, with Greg Inglis the most noteable case.

‘GI’ was born on New South Wales’ north coast in Kempsey and even spent time at Hunter Sports High in Newcastle, which we all know is in the epicentre of the sunshine state. Wait a minute…

Sam Thaiday another, born in Queensland’s pride and joy, a little town called Sydney.

But how dare the Blues snatch away Luke Keary. Geez, the New South Welshmen sure are greedy, aren’t they?

It’s another classic case of ‘can dish it out, can’t take it’ north of the Tweed. After years of torment, Brad Fittler’s men are finally giving Queensland a taste of what they made New South Wales endure for eight straight years.

And now, the Blues sit on the verge of a momentous three-peat that will have Blues fans crowing until mid-season next year.

In fact, excluding Jake Friend, every starting forward for Queensland has played for either Tonga or Samoa internationally at some point in their career.

Friend and Dunamis Lui are the only two members of that starting forward pack actually born in the state.

It’s time to stop the whinge Queenslanders, let bygones be bygones, and allow the on-field part of the game to dictate this series. And if Game II is anything to go by, the shield won’t be going anywhere…