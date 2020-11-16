Corey Allan is set to make his State Of Origin debut in Wednesday’s series decider at Suncorp Stadium, as reported by The Australian.

Maroons and South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett will turn to his fellow Rabbitoh in a hope to turn around Queensland’s poor performance in Game II.

Allan could replace Valentine Holmes at fullback as Bennett searches for a way to slow down Blues winger Josh Addo-Carr.

Addo-Carr was a major headache for Queensland in Game II and caused Holmes all sorts of issues.

The move would allow Holmes return his more favourable position on the wing – Holmes’ Origin record as a winger makes for very good reading, scoring eight tries in five games.

Allan had something of a meteoric rise this year after replacing Latrell Mitchell at fullback in as Souths made a march to the preliminary final.

Allan couldn’t hide his excitement when asked whether or not he would be debuting at full-back in the series decider.

“I’m named on the wing,” he said with a smile.

“The plan right now is to focus on coming up against Addo-Carr. That’s my main focus. We’ll see how training pans out.

“I don’t think it (fullback) would trouble me too much, I’ve been playing it all year.

“I’m not too fussed about it. I’m comfortable no matter where I play.”

Allan admitted he was caught off guard by his selection for Game III.

The 22 year-old was released by Bennett at the Broncos in 2018 and made his way to the Rabbitohs.

Bennett recently spoke about how he did not think Allan would be able to cement a spot in the NRL, but he managed to play 19 games in 2019 and added a further 10 this year to clinch an origin guernsey.

There have been rumours surrounding Allan’s future, however he said he doesn’t know where the speculation has arisen from.

“I am at Souths next year and haven’t heard anything (different),” he said.

“When I saw that I was a bit shocked. I called my manager and said ‘what the f***’s going on?’.

“I don’t know what the future holds. At the moment I love Souths and want to stay at Souths, that’s all I’m thinking about.

“I love Wayne, he is a good coach. Anyone that’s under him will say that they love him, because he’s such a good bloke, he knows how to get the best out of his players.

“He is great with my home life, always checking in and making sure everyone is all right.

“At training he is always working on the little things that can better you, the same as Latrell helping me.

“Wayne is always there. He’s done it all and trained the best. He knows what he’s talking about.”